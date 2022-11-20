Wave making, ‘Buga’ and ‘Odo’ crooner, Kizz Daniel, is set to serenade music lovers in a concert in Lagos

This was announced by LiveWire Concerts, a leading concert production company, adding that this would be his first headline concert in Lagos since 2019. Tagged ‘Kizz Daniel Live in Lagos’, tbe show is scheduled to hold on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at the Eko Convention Centre, Eko Hotels and Suites Lagos.

The seasoned artist who has recently been on a global tour in major cities around the world and who will be performing at the opening of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar is set to bring the Afroclassic experience to fans and the audience in Nigeria to kick start the festive season.

The Kizz Daniel Live in Lagos concert is produced and organized by leading show producers, LiveWire Concerts, a subsidiary of Bluenote Entertainment. LiveWire Concerts comprises a team of seasoned show producers and top entertainment directors responsible for some of the most spectacular concerts in Nigeria, like the ‘King Coal concert’ with Wande Coal and ‘Grown and Sexy’ with R&B artist, Joe in 2019.

While speaking about the ‘Kizz Daniel Live in Lagos’ concert, Seyi Sodimu, a veteran Nigerian singer and co-founder, LiveWire Concerts, said, “LiveWire has been created not just to produce concerts, but to create remarkable experiences that the audience would never forget. We want to achieve this with the Kizz Daniel Live in Lagos concert. Most recently, his singles Buga and Cough have broken the internet with social media challenges across the world. We want to give the Nigerian audience, music lovers, and entertainment fans a unique experience that will be the highlight of their year.”

The highly anticipated concert will see Kizz Daniel perform all his hit songs including Buga, Cough, Yeba, and more. The concert will also feature star artists who have been featured on songs with the headliner.