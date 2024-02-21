Alliance and General Insurance Plc, a prominent player in the insurance sector, has extended love and support to the Nigerian Red Cross Orphanage Home located at Makoko, Yaba Lagos State, through donations of an undisclosed amount of cash and items while engaging in various activities.

The company also extended appreciation to its employees, and clients and also honoured three of its longest-standing clients, expressing gratitude for their steadfast loyalty and trust over the years.

The managing director/CEO of Alliance & General Insurance Plc, Felicia Bolajoko David, said this is part of the company’s Valentine’s Day celebrations while commending the staff for their dedication and hard work.

Bolajoko emphasised the importance of nurturing enduring relationships with clients and reiterated its pledge to maintain fruitful partnerships with those who have supported the company throughout its 36-year journey.

Moreover, the company took a moment to recognize and appreciate two of its top-performing managers, highlighting their exceptional leadership skills and contributions to the company’s progress.

Through this acknowledgment, Mrs Bolajoko reaffirmed her commitment to fostering a culture of excellence and innovation within the organisation.

She emphasised, “This initiative aligns with the company’s commitment to making a positive impact in the communities it serves.

“Valentine’s Day” is not only about romantic love; it’s about expressing gratitude and appreciation to everyone who contributes to our success. Our employees, clients, and the community are integral to our journey, and we are thankful for their continued support.”

She added that the Valentine’s Day festivities underscore the company’s dedication to fostering a positive and appreciative corporate culture while making a meaningful impact on the community.