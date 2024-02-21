In furtherance of its commitment to collect and recycle a bottle or can for each one introduced into the market for recycling or reuse by 2030, Nigerian Bottling Company (NBC) Limited commissioned a recycling bank in Lagos.

The neighbourhood-based recycling bank which is situated in Agege, Lagos is one of 10 strategically located recycling facilities spread across communities in Lagos and Abuja, that was commissioned recently.

The facilities will serve as a hub for collecting polyethylene terephthalate bottles, otherwise referred to as ‘PET bottles,’ and give residents an opportunity to turn their plastic waste into cash.

The director, Corporate Affairs and Sustainability, NBC, Oluwasoromidayo George said: “we recognise that there is an urgent need in creating solutions to some of the challenges that the world is facing today with single use plastics and we are committed to doing that.

“As strategic bottling partners of the Coca-Cola company, we are focused on driving change – in the way recyclable wastes are disposed of, and through the development of more sustainable packaging solutions for a cleaner planet.

“Over the years, we have continued to champion the creation of aggregation hubs and recycling banks across the country, and have invested heavily in packaging innovation projects that have reduced our CO2 emission by over 7,500 MT,”.”

Director of Waste Management, representing the Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Ministry of Environment, Adeoye Babajide, said, “we commend the Nigeria Bottling Company and its partners for taking another bold step in creating a sustainable approach for not just managing plastic wastes, but for safeguarding our environment.

“We believe that projects like this are essential for a positive change in Lagos State and is in line with our vision of attaining a greener and healthier environment.”

The chief executive officer, Chanja Datti Recycling Limited and project partner to NBC, Olufunto Boro said: “we are proud to partner with NBC, to minimise indiscriminate disposal of plastics, PET and strive towards a cleaner and better community. We believe that partnerships like this are a vital step towards a brighter and more prosperous future for the nation.

“The commissioning of the recycling bank has a threefold focus: clearing waste from the environment, income generation for members of the community through our trash-for-cash model and addressing various socio-economic needs.”