Bitget, a global cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, has introduced tokenised stocks to Nigerian investors through its Onchain platform, following an integration with xStocks.

The move allows Nigerian crypto users to access shares of multinational companies via a blockchain-based interface without relying on traditional brokerage channels.

Gracy Chen, Chief Executive Officer of Bitget, said the development offers Nigerian investors “global access, local advantage of investing with NGN using crypto-native methods with no forex hassles or brokerage mandates, 24/7 market availability, trade anytime, no more waiting for international market hours and lower entry barrier – fractional access to top-tier equities with reduced transaction costs and full transparency onchain. Tokenisation is the next frontier in finance allowing everyday investors in Nigeria to access Wall Street with ease.”

The exchange has also joined the Global Markets Alliance by Ondo Finance, a group of industry participants promoting interoperability and standardisation for tokenised securities. This collaboration supports the adoption of tokenised real-world assets (RWAs), including stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

Through Bitget Onchain, Nigerian traders can now access tokenised shares of US companies such as Apple, Tesla, and Amazon. The platform offers 24/7 trading, enabling users to invest without waiting for international market hours. Fractional ownership lowers the entry barrier, allowing investors to buy portions of high-value equities.

By joining Ondo’s Global Markets Alliance, Bitget partners with exchanges, custodians, and decentralised finance platforms to expand access to over 100 tokenised U.S. equities, ETFs, and money market funds. Chen said these offerings align with Nigeria’s evolving crypto regulations, including the Securities and Exchange Commission’s updated digital asset rules.

She advised Nigerian traders to create or log in to their Bitget accounts, complete KYC verification, and explore tokenised U.S. equities and Ondo-backed assets via Bitget Onchain to diversify their portfolios.