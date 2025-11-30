Flybird Aircraft Management Services has announced its sponsorship of the First Alumni Network Dinner of Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University (ERAU) Nigeria Chapter, scheduled to take place on the 5th December 2025, on the sidelines of the upcoming Nigeria International Airshow, in Abuja, Federal Capital Territory.

Advertisement

ERAU is a university focused on aviation and aerospace programs, and it is located in Daytona Beach, Florida, United States.

The inaugural Nigeria Alumni Network Dinner brings together distinguished alumni, industry stakeholders, and aviation professionals to commemorate the university’s legacy and strengthen its footprint within the West African aviation community.

Advertisement

This milestone celebration also marks a century of Embry-Riddle’s global leadership in aviation and aerospace education.

Speaking on Flybird’s role as sponsor, Ahmed Bashir Borodo, the Chief Executive Officer, highlighted the importance of supporting initiatives that elevate aviation development across the region.

“Flybird is proud to celebrate Embry-Riddle’s remarkable 100-year journey. As an organisation deeply rooted in aviation excellence, we recognise the value of strong professional networks and world-class training. Supporting this inaugural alumni event reflects our ongoing commitment to advancing knowledge, collaboration, and capacity-building within the sector. As an Embry-Riddle graduate, I am a product of one of the finest aviation education systems in the world.

The training, discipline, and global exposure provided by ERAU continue to shape the highest standards we uphold at Flybird” he stated.

The event features keynote insights, networking engagements, and forward-looking discussions designed to strengthen alumni connections and inspire new opportunities for partnership and growth within the aviation and aerospace industries.