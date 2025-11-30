Jumia has recorded strong third-quarter results for 2025, signalling a strategic shift from running a conventional online marketplace to building a scalable commerce infrastructure tailored for Africa.

The company posted a 25 per cent increase in revenue, reaching $45.6 million, alongside a 21 per cent rise in Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) to $197.2 million. Nigeria led this performance with a 43 per cent surge in GMV.

Chief executive officer Temidayo Ojo said the company’s progress is rooted in viewing Nigeria as a collection of distinct consumer markets. While urban customers prioritise faster delivery and a wide assortment, rural shoppers place greater emphasis on access. These differences now inform Jumia’s delivery algorithms and inventory planning.

The firm has also intensified its concentration on high-frequency categories such as fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), beauty, fashion, and household essentials. The strategy aims to stabilise demand, reduce logistics costs, and increase order density, making expansion into underserved communities more economically feasible.

The company stated that its growth “stands in contrast to the retreat of several global ecommerce players from emerging markets. Rather than scaling back, Jumia is deepening its investment in technology and logistics systems designed to function within Africa’s fragmented retail environment. A key driver of this transition is the hub-and-spoke logistics model introduced in 2024. The new system replaces a centralized warehouse structure with a distributed network of micro-fulfilment centres, regional hubs, and local delivery partners.’’