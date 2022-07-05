Hammakopp Consortium, a Civil Construction, Maintenance, and Fabrication firm, has stated that, its insistence on standards and quality before undergoing any construction project is why it has made its mark in the construction industry.

Indeed, hammakopp has a well-equipped laboratory where various construction materials are tested before being deployed to sites and this, it said, has been the game-changer as most of the causes of poor road construction and building construction collapse.

According to the firm, the inability of some construction companies to do appropriate testing before starting their projects is the reason for the use of sub-standard materials in construction activities.

The head of Operations, Ikenna Chukwudum stated this at the media parley organised by Hammakopp to intimate the public about its success story and how it has become the preferred local construction partner of multinationals.

Chukwudum said: ‘’we deploy a unique combination of local and foreign professionals that deliver excellent services to the Construction Industry. Our policy of using the best available resources combined with duteous supervision that ensures a safe working environment without compromising on quality has put us ahead’’.

He stated that, asides from some of the various construction projects they have delivered for the federal government and some state governments, their contribution towards the 2nd Niger Bridge construction in partnership with Julius Berger is a game-changer that shows they have come of age.

Speaking further on how the sector can grow, he said, the major challenge facing the construction sector is funding and payment for projects done, as most times, it is difficult to be paid for projects done, especially during a change of government. He added

‘’The major issue is funding, payment for projects done and that is like 50 percent of the challenges faced by construction companies. If that is settled, the other challenges can be sorted’’.