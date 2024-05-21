Advance Global AEA Solution, has commended the leadership of the 10th House of Representatives over projects execution and passage of peoples’ oriented laws and motions.

The managing director and chief executive officer, Nadeem Bhutta gave the commendation yesterday

When he led a delegation to the National Assembly Complex on a business visit to the chief of staff (CoS), to the speaker, Hon Tajudeen Abbas, Prof Jake Danazumi.

In a chat with our correspondent after the meeting, he explained that the business roundtable meeting between his firm and some management staff of the National Assembly leadership was successful.

He equally disclosed that in the attendance were some top leaders and members of the National Assembly staff and some lawmakers.

The company boss, however, used the opportunity to commend the speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas for lawmaking, and oversight functions among others.

In his company, the managing director maintained that Advanced Global AEA Solution is into IT/Communication, Construction and High end Automobiles delivery. He added that the business meeting was to seek a formidable partnership and synergy with the National Assembly management to further improve on all sectors.

According to him, his company has impacted positively on many businesses in the country and beyond and reiterated the readiness of his firm to continually seek technologies transfer as well as develop more frontier to ensure efficient and effective solutions in Nigeria.

Bhutta also commended the chief of staff to the speaker for his excellent performance and support to the speaker of the House of Representatives Hon Tajudeen Abbas, even as he added that the company is among the most highly rated and successful human resource firms in Nigeria and globally.

He also provided extensive information on Advanced Global AEA Solution adding that the company has strong synergy with the government in technology and other related fields.