Leading global derivatives exchange and copy trading platform, Bitget, has launched its African Ambassadorship programme for students on campus in all regions of Africa.

This, the company said, will afford students to represent the platform at their various campuses while they earn and continue their education at the same time.

Since the beginning of the second quarter of 2022, the overall crypto market has been on a downward trend, which cut short jobs, projects and initiatives that were ongoing in the space. Consequently, the platform has shown its willingness to double its global workforce in the cryptocurrency market.

Commenting, managing director, Bitget, Gracy Chen, said the Bitget campus ambassadors programme was to connect its users across campuses in Africa to the Bitget ecosystem.

According to Chen, the programme is open to all undergraduates, postgraduates, and National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) members across universities in Africa who can become champions within their crypto communities and campuses.

While the ambassadors will work closely with the company’s Africa team through ideating and launching exciting initiatives, activities, crypto education, meetups, and engagements both online and offline as well as spreading the freedom of money that Bitget represents within their campuses.

She urged crypto enthusiasts to take the amazing opportunities to become part of the biggest fast-paced global leading derivatives exchange as winners will earn and study and become the brand icon.