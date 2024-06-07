Ad

A health equity firm, OneBarrow International Limited, has launched the “iDoctorAccess” app to bridge gaps in healthcare delivery and provide convenient, efficient customer service.

OneBarrow is dedicated to empowering businesses to have a sustainable and inclusive future.

Addressing a press conference in Abuja yesterday, the organisation’s chief executive officer, Yemi Ajao, highlighted the significance of the “iDoctorAccess” app in bridging gaps in healthcare delivery, providing efficient solutions, and ensuring that everything on the web and app works well for future customers.

According to him, their services efficiently solve challenges in this era of innovative technologies.

“The app helps overcome geographic barriers by remotely connecting patients with healthcare providers. This is especially useful for individuals in rural or underserved areas with limited access to healthcare facilities.”

“The app allows users to access healthcare services from the comfort of their homes. This saves time and effort for patients who would otherwise need to travel long distances or wait in crowded waiting rooms.”

By providing healthcare services through a mobile app, the iDoctorAccess app breaks down barriers related to physical mobility, transportation, and scheduling conflicts. This ensures that individuals with limited mobility, transportation options, or conflicting commitments can still receive timely healthcare.

The app aims to provide a seamless and user-friendly experience for its customers. Ensuring that everything on the web and app works well enhances the user experience, encourages adoption, and increases user satisfaction.

As technology advances and consumer expectations evolve, the iDoctorAccess app positions itself to meet future customer demands.

“By leveraging technology and the digital space, the app can adapt to changing customer needs and preferences, staying relevant and competitive in the healthcare industry.”