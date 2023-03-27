A courier and logistic service provider, Cuzoo Limited has launched an online platform in Abuja for a customer to connect with verified courier and logistic agents in an area.

The platform is designed to allow agents to find locations and collect goods for doorstep delivery.

According to the firm, the application has two variations; the User and Rider interface. While the User interface is meant for customers in retailers and suppliers of goods package delivery from different locations, the Rider app is for riders and partners to deliver parcels and earn from every delivery.

At the launch in Abuja during the weekend, CEO of Cuzoo, Ifeanyi Oparaji said the vision is to remove hurdles associated with rendering courier and logistics services in Nigeria. He stated that in the past decade, online shopping has become deeply rooted in Nigeria and changed the landscape in Nigerian shops.

“So we have started by establishing a platform which offers effective solutions to delays in delivery. We are out to meet the growing demand of our customers involved in retail, petty e-commerce, or food delivery services.”

Oparaji said the platform allows users to conveniently track parcels from point of collection to the recipient. “The Cuzoo app allows riders and customers to connect with just a click away. It is safe and secure.”

“Our strategy involves an elaborate marketing plan which is structured to engage our courier partners and customers and incentivize them to join the Cuzoo community.

Speaking further, he said part of the goal is to ensure the platform is always available to users; bug-free, and easy to navigate with security to protect users using firewalls and data encryption programs.

The CEO however solicited support and partnership, calling on courier agents who wish to offer their services with the company to register on the platform.

The Cuzoo app is available on both IOS and Android systems.