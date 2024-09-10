AdaIn Technologies Ltd, the parent company of QuickMed, has launched mobile applications to streamline medical emergencies by improving access to ambulances and visibility for appropriate healthcare facilities.

“Our goal is to ensure Nigerians receive prompt emergency care when they need it,” said Ngbede Salefu Odaudu, founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of AdaIn.

“Upon request, users can access available ambulances nearby and have affordable options. This is one of the primary reasons for creating the QuickMed app,” he explained.

Odaudu emphasised that emergency response should be a fundamental right for everyone, enabling access to medical assistance during disasters, personal illnesses, or unforeseen health-related circumstances.

He revealed that through personal experiences and market research, the team discovered that three out of every four Nigerians had experienced medical emergencies, according to a report by Emergency Response Africa.

Despite having a well-developed healthcare system with numerous facilities and skilled medical professionals, the country faces a significant challenge: connectivity between users (ordinary citizens) and healthcare facilities during emergencies.

Odaudu explained that advanced countries have well-structured emergency systems designed for rapid response times, which are crucial for national development. While the Nigerian government has implemented various initiatives to address these issues, much remains to be done.

The effectiveness of these efforts can be measured by their impact on the lives of ordinary citizens. Statistics indicate that the need for emergency services is increasing daily, highlighting the importance of improving emergency response knowledge, skills, and connectivity between users and service providers.

QuickMed aims to bridge this gap by providing affordable emergency response services to all Nigerians, from rural areas to urban centres.

“Whether you’re wealthy or struggling financially, everyone needs access to emergency care,” Odaudu stated.

The app connects users with various service providers, including medical facilities, hospitals, pharmacies, and stores, to ensure inclusivity.

“From the comfort of your home, you can request help through our modern technology, which utilises tracking devices and GPS to determine your location,” he explained.

“Imagine the revolution Uber and Bolt brought to urban transportation. QuickMed offers a similar convenience, allowing you to easily connect with service providers.

“QuickMed is available on both web and mobile platforms, providing users with a standalone service that can be accessed directly from their smartphones.

“By focusing on proximity, we aim to reduce response times to 15 minutes, a goal currently unattainable in many parts of Nigeria,” Odaudu added.

Regarding collaborations, while the company has not yet partnered with any government agencies, it has established relationships with several service providers. It is actively seeking to expand its partnerships both domestically and internationally.

The pilot phase of QuickMed will be launched in Abuja and Nasarawa State, with plans to expand to other regions. The company welcomes partnerships and collaborations from individuals and organisations interested in supporting its mission of providing life-saving services to every community.

Philip Emmanuel, the company’s chief executive marketing officer, urged Nigerians to trust QuickMed, emphasising that judging a new service requires time.

“We are committed to serving the Nigerian people with passion and dedication. We encourage people to evaluate our performance based on our results, not just our words,” he said.