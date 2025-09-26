Tango Brook Technologies has unveiled the Tango Fuel Card, a smart fuel management system that allows individuals and corporate customers to purchase fuel securely, smartly, and seamlessly.

The Tango Fuel Card provides access to physical payment cards accepted at fuel stations nationwide with tools, detailed reports, insights, analytics and devices that help individuals, households, and organisations/fleet managers track and optimise fuel expenditure while preventing fraud.

With a focus on convenience, security, and accessibility, the Tango Fuel Card is set to revolutionise how individuals and corporate organizations manage their fleets and optimize fueling costs. It achieves this by providing access to simple digital solutions that ensure transparency and curb waste.

The Tango Fuel Card reduces fuel theft by up to 95 per cent, prevents fuel leaks before they occur, sets usage limits, tracks usage, and prevents unauthorised spending.

Speaking on the initiative, managing director, Tango Brook Technologies, Obi Wemambu said: “The Tango Fuel Card transforms fuel management by giving businesses and individuals real-time visibility into consumption, mileage, and spending at both vehicle and driver levels.

“With PIN protection, customizable limits, and nationwide acceptance, it offers unmatched flexibility, security, and convenience. Enhanced with built-in rewards, Tango delivers savings while ensuring total control.”

Similarly, the chief operating officer, Tango Brook, Dubem Okafor, said, “with the launch of the Tango Fuel Card, we’re introducing a smarter, more secure, and rewarding way for people and businesses to manage their fueling needs.

“This isn’t just about payments; it’s about giving customers transparency, convenience, and value every time they power their journeys. At Tango Brook, we’re committed to building solutions that make everyday essentials simpler and more rewarding.”

In addition to fuel savings of up to 15 per cent, the Tango Fuel Card offers real-time tracking and control. It allows customers to track the exact volume of fuel purchased per transaction and access transaction details for enhanced financial management.

Users of the fuel card can also benefit from reward/loyalty schemes that help them save on every fuel purchase. Using the Tango Fuel Card allows up to a eight per cent bonus on fuel budget, with more value on every refill.

Other features of the Tango Fuel Card include optimised fuel management, which reduces fuel expenses through controlled spending and transparent tracking. Corporate spending control sets fuel budgets for employees and fleet drivers to ensure accountability.

The Tango Fuel Card, as a data-driven decision-making tool, prevents fraud and misuse and monitors fuel transactions in real-time to prevent unauthorised spending.