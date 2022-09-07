WeatherFor2, an innovative and creative company, showcased an array of their interior decor products especially unique beddings for homes and hotels to the delight of Nigerians especially those in real estate, hospitality and others.

With this launch of their online platforms, Nigerians will avail themselves of where to get quality beddings and other home décors. This move has been lauded by those in the hospitality sector stating that it has reduced the challenges of sourcing quality bedding and at the same time how to take care of these beddings and other materials such as curtains.

The company stated that, apart from beddings which they are known for, their other interior products fit every segment of the society ranging from corporate interior decoration to private homes. WeatherFor2 has stamped their authority on the ground and positioned themselves as one of the foremost interior finishing firms in the country.

Speaking on the importance of online exhibition, marketplace and production of some of these items in the country, the founder and the chief executive officer of WeatherFor2, Precious Tanta, said: “we cannot be affording to be importing everything. We looked at the availability of forex and we also know that we have the capacity to deliver world-class interior decor solution, we decided to produce some of these in the country. This has made us save cost and the scarce forex.”

She added that “we are geared with a complete modern, classic, elegant and sophisticated bedding that are hundred percent cotton. The bedding collections we have on our website are made from high quality fabric with varieties of colours, patters and sizes.

“We also have a wide selection of curtains and blinds to suit every tase ranging from corporate to private clients. We have a carefully selected team that will assist you in making the right choice. We have in place a support group that can handle issues that might arise from purchase and installations.

“Our designers work closely with the client so that we can create images and drawing right before you, using our robust information technology (IT) tools. We have met and surpassed design expectations of many.

“Over these years, we have worked with various types of professionals that can help you discover and utilise resources. Our main mission is to promote a robust interaction between the client and us,” Tanta added.