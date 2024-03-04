A multinational health and wellness company, QNET, has trained business representatives and marketers on new business models that will enhance their skills of making more money from selling their products.

QNET is in about 100 countries across the world and had in attendance 2,000 top marketers converging in Abuja for the 4-day training which commenced on Saturday 2nd march 2023.

Addressing newsmen yesterday in Abuja, the chief transformation and reputation officer of QNET, Trevor Kuna, at the V-Africa conference stressed the need for training and retraining of sales representatives on how to grow their businesses.

“Today is day one of an event called V-Africa which is about inviting our distributors from all-over sub-Saharan Africa. The reason they are here for the next four days is to learn about their QNET business, and how to grow their QNET business in a very professional and sustainable way.

“They come here to learn about all the products that we offer, because how they earn money from the QNET business is that they sell our products to their customers and to other new independent representatives.

“So, the next four days is all about training, personal development, understanding how to run and grow your business in sub–Saharan Africa and how to make it grow for the long term.

“QNET is a direct selling company. We are a health, lifestyle and wellness company that has been around for 25 years, our business model is direct selling, meaning that we are a people-to-people business.

“We develop products, people that want to earn money from business, they promote our product to other people, so it is basically like word-of-mouth marketing,” he said.

He said they promote their product and earn a commission from the sales, adding that the business also has an online presence which is also known as e-commerce.

Kuna said because they are e-commerce, they sell their products and services in nearly 100 countries worldwide, so they have their franchise partner here in Nigeria and have their office locations that distribute their products around sub–Saharan Africa, Europe, Turkey, UAE, all of Southeast Asia, India.

He said they are also a global wellness lifestyle company that has a large footprint and large customer base, and the people that promote the sales of their product earn money from the sales of the product.

He said some of their products include Amezcua Bio Disc, Amezcua Bio Light 3, Amezcua Chi Pendant 4, Bernhard H. Mayer wristwatch, Bernhard H. Mayer pendant, CIMER Swiss Watch, Home Pure Nova and many others.