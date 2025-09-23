A Nigerian property technology firm has launched what it described as the country’s first commission-free online rental platform, Simpleroomsng, aimed at cutting costs and making the housing market more transparent.

The firm announced the launch in a statement on Tuesday, noting that the platform connects landlords and tenants directly, eliminates agent commissions, and provides professional tools to simplify property management.

According to the company, both landlords and tenants can register for free, ushering in what it called “an era of transparency and affordability” in Nigeria’s rental sector.

One of the firm’s executives, Biodun Olusesan, said it was designed to remove hidden charges and give Nigerians a fairer way to secure accommodation.

“We are incredibly excited to introduce Simpleroomsng, a platform built on the principles of fairness and efficiency.

“Our mission is to empower Nigerians by providing a direct, transparent, and cost-effective way to manage rental properties. We believe that finding a home or a reliable tenant shouldn’t come with exorbitant fees,” he said.

Key features highlighted by the company include 0% commission, no agent fees, direct landlord-tenant communication, AI-powered interactions, and free registration. Landlords will also receive support for full property listings and management, while tenants can negotiate directly with owners without intermediaries.

The firm further disclosed that the first 50 properties to register would get free premium listings to boost visibility and attract tenants faster.

“It is more than just a listing site; it’s a complete ecosystem built to make renting in Nigeria simpler, fairer, and more accessible,” Olusesan added.