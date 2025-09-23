Nigeria’s delegation has landed in London as the country prepares for the crucial final phase of its bid to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games, marking the centenary edition of the event.

Advertisement

The delegation, led by Mallam Shehu Dikko, chairman of the National Sports Commission (NSC), and Hon. Bukola Olopade, Director General of the NSC, aims to present a compelling case for Nigeria to host the prestigious Games, which would be held in Africa for the very first time.

In a statement signed by Kola Daniel, Special Adviser on Media to the NSC’s Director General and made available to journalists on Tuesday night, it was revealed that the team was set to engage in critical discussions on Wednesday, following Nigeria’s initial presentation delivered by Mallam Dikko last month.

President Bola Tinubu has publicly reaffirmed the Federal Government’s unwavering support for the bid, emphasising Nigeria’s commitment and capability to deliver a world-class Games if granted the hosting rights.

Last week, senior government officials, including Chief of Staff to the President, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, welcomed the Commonwealth Games Bid Evaluation team during their visit to Nigeria, further highlighting the administration’s dedication to securing the event.

The delegation to London also features Hon. Sunday Dare, the President’s Special Adviser on Public Communication, reinforcing the Nigerian government’s commitment to the bid.

Among the notable members are bid coordinator Mallam Mainasara Ilo; President of the Nigerian Olympic Committee, Engr. Habu Gumel; Minister of Arts and Culture, Hannatu Musawa; two-time Commonwealth Games gold medalist Mary Onyali; and the world number one in para-badminton, Eniola Bolaji

Nigeria’s bid centres on a vision of inclusivity, legacy, and development, promising to deliver a Games that not only embodies the Commonwealth spirit but also fosters long-lasting opportunities for sports, culture, and youth across the African continent.