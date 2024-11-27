Ottobock, a prosthetic technology company, has deepened its partnership with IfeanHealth, a health tech company, to empower Nigerians with limb loss and enable them to live active lives.

According to the companies, the strategic partnership will see both companies celebrate a decade of Stanbic IBTC’s Together-4-A-Limb (T4AL) programme that has transformed the lives of 136 beneficiaries by providing prosthetic limbs and educational trust funds of N1.5 million each.

In his speech, Kingsley Diores, the area manager for East, West, and Central Africa at Ottobock, during a courtesy visit to the management of Stanbic IBTC in Lagos, said the company is thrilled to deepen its engagement in Nigeria and bolster support for IfeanHealth as it impacts the lives of individuals with mobility needs.

Diores said the company has featured the T4AL initiative across its global platforms, including publications, magazines, websites, and intranet channels, reaching audiences in over 100 countries.

According to Diores, this milestone highlights the transformative power of collaboration in changing lives.

Ejike Anih, founder and managing director of IfeanHealth, said the partnership with Ottobock amplifies the company’s reach, enabling it to provide life-changing support to those in need.

He said the aim is to bridge gaps in access to high-quality prosthetic care and empower individuals with limb loss to lead active, independent lives.

“We are the leading provider of prosthetic and orthotic solutions in Nigeria and serve as Stanbic IBTC’s dedicated partner for delivering limbs to beneficiaries.

“We remain committed to empowering the communities we serve by making high-quality prosthetics accessible to all,” he said.