The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has launched its first-ever Research Day to promote a research-driven culture and strengthen evidence-based tax administration in Nigeria.

The event, which took place on August 7, 2025, was led by the chairman of FIRS, Dr. Zacch Adedeji, and attended by stakeholders, academics, tax professionals, and policymakers.

Adedeji said the Research Day represents a bold step in ensuring that tax reforms and policies are based on credible data and sound analysis. He noted that research is crucial to guiding the agency’s decisions in the face of changing economic realities.

As part of the event, FIRS unveiled three major publications. The include the FIRS Research Policy Document, which sets a framework for ethical and transparent research practices within the agency; the Tax Revenue Statistical Bulletin, which presents detailed tax data from 1970 to 2022; and the fourth volume of the FIRS Journal of Tax Studies (FJTS), a peer-reviewed journal featuring research articles by FIRS staff, scholars, and industry experts. The agency also launched a digital platform for the journal to broaden public access.

The director of research and statistics at FIRS, Halima Shehu, described the initiative as a new beginning. She said the Research Policy was designed to promote strong research standards, protect intellectual property, and encourage collaboration across departments.

Shehu stressed that reliable data is essential for effective tax administration and called for greater cooperation within the agency to drive innovation through research.

Keynote speeches were delivered virtually by Prof. Aisha Mahmoud Hamman, special adviser on research and statistics to the executive chairman, and Prof. Mohammed Adaya Salisu, chief economic adviser. Both speakers emphasized the importance of research in shaping effective tax policies in a changing global economy.

Adedeji urged all departments in FIRS to incorporate research findings into their operations. He also called for stronger partnerships with academic and development institutions to bridge the gap between theory and practice.

FIRS said the 2025 Research Day marked a defining moment in its journey to build a more data-driven, innovative, and accountable tax system for Nigeria.