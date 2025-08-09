There was confusion on Friday at the headquarters of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) in Abuja following the resumption of duties by Chairman-designate, Engr. Abdullahi Garba Ramat, despite pending Senate confirmation.

On Thursday, a statement issued by the special adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, had directed Ramat to assume office in an acting capacity pending confirmation by the Senate.

However, the statement was later updated, removing the directive for him to resume duties before legislative approval.

The revised statement read: “President Bola Tinubu has nominated Engr. Abdullahi Garba Ramat as the new Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).

Engr. Ramat, 39, is an electrical engineer and administrator with a PhD in Strategic Management, among other qualifications.

President Tinubu also nominated two commissioners: Abubakar Yusuf as Commissioner of Consumer Affairs, and Dr. Fouad Olayinka Animashun as Commissioner of Finance and Management Services.

All nominations are subject to Senate confirmation.

The commission’s acting chairman will continue in office until the confirmation of the new chairman-designate.”

LEADERSHIP gathered that despite the updated information, Ramat resumed on Friday morning at NERC headquarters with fanfare, as his friends and political associates accompanying the former local government chairman.

He was received by vice chairman Musiliu Oseni and other NERC commissioners.

Speaking to journalists after a brief handover session, Ramat expressed gratitude to President Tinubu for the opportunity and promised to work towards improving the power sector.

“We thank Mr. President for giving us such a wonderful opportunity. This is a new environment for us, and we are here to learn. We will review all relevant documents and processes to better understand the system before taking action,” he said.

“We know change won’t happen overnight, but with collective effort, we can enhance the efficiency of the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry. We are aware of the challenges Nigerians face, and it will not be business as usual. Distribution and generation companies must do the right things.”

Speaking earlier during the brief handover ceremony, NERC vice chairman, Musiliu Oseni, emphasised the need for power sector stability amid the ongoing transfer of regulatory oversight to states.

“On behalf of my colleagues, you are welcome, and we look forward to all the initiatives you will be bringing to improve the power sector. The industry needs stability at this crucial time. We must navigate the ongoing reform of transferring oversight to the state and ensure that the commission achieves the much-anticipated growth in the industry,” Oseni stated.

The situation has sparked concerns over adherence to due process, as regulatory appointments such as that of the NERC chairman are subject to Senate confirmation under Nigerian law. The premature resumption, despite the retracted directive, has raised questions regarding procedural compliance.