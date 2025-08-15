The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has reiterated its commitment to recognising and rewarding outstanding performance among its workforce as part of efforts to strengthen tax administration and boost national development.

Speaking at this year’s Annual Performance Award and Retiree Send-Off Ceremony, the Executive Chairman of FIRS, Dr. Zacch Adedeji said the Service has continued to place people at the centre of its strategy, stressing that staff motivation, professionalism, and morale were critical to achieving better results.

He stressed that recognising excellence was not a mere ceremonial activity but a strategic tool for inspiring motivation, accountability and dedication to service.

“Every award, every handshake, every public ‘thank you’ is an investment in our nation’s future.

“When our people feel valued, they give their best, and when they give their best, the whole country benefits,” Dr. Adedeji stated.

Adedeji made the remarks in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Communications and Advocacy, Collins Omokaro.

According to Adedeji, the FIRS measures performance not only by revenue collection figures, but also by the quality of service delivered to taxpayers, the innovations by staff, and the shared sense of mission across the organisation.

The FIRS boss added that honouring outstanding staff and retirees reinforces the values of integrity, professionalism, and dedication — attributes that translate into better taxpayer engagement, improved revenue performance, and stronger national development outcomes.