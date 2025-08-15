The new Director General of the Citizenship and Leadership Training Centre (CLTC), Hon Rinsola Abiola has officially assumed duty as the first female head of the organisation in its over 70-year history.

Abiola resumed on Wednesday, August 13, 2025, just two days after her appointment by President Bola Tinubu.

The new DG arrived at the Centre’s headquarters to submit her appointment letter and immediately took up her new role, filling the leadership gap left by immediate-past DG, Adesoji Eniade whose exit two months ago saw two acting Directors Generals serving in succession.

Abiola’s first public appearance as DG came earlier at the International Youth Day celebration organised by the Federal Ministry of Youth Development, where she represented the Centre in her new capacity.

The atmosphere at CLTC headquarters on Thursday was jubilant as staff turned out in large numbers to welcome her.

In her remarks, the new DG expressed gratitude to the President for entrusting her with the role, describing it as further proof of his commitment to empowering youths and women.

She pledged to deliver on her mandate and commended staff for their warm reception.

A strategic communication and government relations expert, Abiola previously served as Senior Special Assistant to the President on Citizenship and Leadership.

Since 2013, she has worked at the intersection of politics and civil society to promote civic education, political literacy, and the inclusion of marginalised groups in governance.

She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Statistics, a Diploma in Public Relations, and has participated in international study programmes in the United States, Sweden, and the United Kingdom.

As a a certified public relations professional, Abiola brings over a decade of diverse experience across public, private, and non-profit sectors.