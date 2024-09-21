President Bola Tinubu has publicly praised the First Lady Oluremi Tinubu on her 64th birthday anniversary on Saturday, hailing her as his “greatest supporter” and a pillar of strength in both his personal and political life.

President Tinubu wrote, “Since we began this journey together, you have been my rock, confidante, greatest supporter, and the love of my life.”

Highlighting her unwavering support, the President credited Oluremi with being a source of strength and guidance through challenging times.

“Your love sustains me, wisdom guides me, and strength lifts me,” he expressed, underscoring the depth of their partnership.

The tribute also shed light on the First Lady’s impact beyond their personal relationship.

President Tinubu praised her as an “inspiration to millions of Nigerians,” particularly young women, citing her compassion, generosity, and dedication in her role as First Lady.

The President wrote, “you are the heart of our home, the light guiding me through the most challenging days, and the embodiment of kindness and wisdom. Your compassion, generosity, and dedication inspire millions of Nigerians and me, especially our young women, who look up to you as their First Lady.

”On your special day, I want to take a moment to tell you how truly blessed I feel to walk this path beside you. Your love sustains me, wisdom guides me, and strength lifts me. I could not ask for a better partner to share the triumphs and trials of life.

”As you turn 64, I wish you nothing but boundless joy, peace, and happiness. May this year unfold with blessings, laughter, and cherished moments you so richly deserve. I look forward to all the moments we will create together in the years to come.

“With all my love and appreciation, now and always.”