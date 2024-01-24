First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, has received the leadership of the African Biblical Leadership Initiative (ABLI) with a call on the organisation and the Christian community in Africa and Nigeria in particular to go beyond religious sentiments and tolerate one another.

The delegation which was led by former head of state, General Yakubu Gowon, was in her office at the State House Abuja, to sensitise her on the forthcoming 2024 International Conference of ABLI scheduled for Nigeria in October.

Nigeria is hosting the next edition with the theme, “Value-based Leadership for Africa” on the 21st to 25th of October 2024.

According to a statement by her media aide, Busola Kukoyi, Tinubu noted that the church must harp more on biblical values especially for the youth.

“Nigeria needs a lot of prayers at this time, especially for the youth. It is very good for us to begin to train the youth and give them a proper mindset.

“The teachings in our churches should be biblical value based so that we can get a better nation,” she said.

The first lady was of the opinion that the leadership of the ABLI should continue with their various programmes as a way of enhancing the spirituality of not only Nigerian leaders but Africa in general.

“African nations have a lot in common and we should come together to address some of the issues affecting us,” she added.

Earlier in his remarks, former head of state and leader of the ABLI delegation, General Yakubu Gowon, said the organisation seeks to bring about qualitative transformation of African nations through leadership with biblical values.

He noted that the ABLI is a non-partisan organisation which is particular about raising a new generation of highly principled leaders with value for justice, value for integrity, value for wisdom and value for social harmony.

The International Conference of the African Biblical Leadership Initiative was instituted in 2010 and has its conference every two years with the venue rotated among various African countries. The last one was held in Rwanda.