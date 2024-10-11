The Wife of the President, Sen Oluremi Tinubu, has reiterated the present administration’s commitment at the federal level to healthcare, education and the digital economy.

She said other focus areas include improving agricultural food security and strengthening a more sustainable economic environment where everyone can strive.

Sen Tinubu stated this yesterday in Abuja at the maiden edition of “The Africa We See,” which had the theme “Unleashing potential to redefine the future” and was organised by the 21st Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse and the Queen Consort under Elevate Africa.

The Nigerian First Lady said steps have been taken to boost youth development, including introducing initiatives and investment funds that are easily accessible to students.

Represented by the wife of Vice President Nana Shettima, Sen Tinubu said youths remain one of the greatest assets of the country who are vibrant, talented and eager to learn, adding that the infrastructural development already in place will further enhance a world of peace.

Acknowledging that Africa’s time is present and that a new generation of leaders needs to be generated, she urged youths to remain diligent and hardworking, as this is where creativity, talent, and resilience can be harnessed.

She said, “The purpose of Mr President’s administration has been healthcare reforms, education, growing a digital economy, improving agricultural food security, and strengthening a more sustainable economic environment where everyone can strive.

“Some of the steps taken by the government, mainly to boost youth development and education, include introducing the N3 million ten talent initiatives, international youth investment fund, media entrepreneurs and easy access to funding the national student’s role scheme.

“Infrastructural development will further enhance a world of peace. Youths remain one of our greatest assets; they are vibrant, talented, and eager to learn.

“I urge the youths to remain diligent and work hard as this is where creativity, talent, and resilience can be harnessed as they are the leaders of tomorrow.”

For his part, Fabrice Rulinda, Lord Mayor of Entebbe Municipality in the Republic of Uganda, has faulted the African continent’s educational curriculum, noting that it is deceitful and devoid of the needed solutions to move Africa forward.

“The educational curriculum has been and is still flawed. Children are still told that Mungo Park founded the Niger River when already we, as Africans, ‘re lining there. Why can’t I go and say I discovered the River Thames?

“The problem of Africa is the youths, and solutions to our challenges must come from us. People who gave us churches are building more industries. People who gave us religion are protected from missiles, while the blood of Jesus protects us. We are still having the slave trade mentality, and this must stop.

“Education and civilisation started in Africa. Today, we are considered backward, selfish and happy to be called honourable when, in real terms, you’re not doing the right thing,” he said.