First Lady Remi Tinubu Denies Ordering Closure Of Villa Chapel

First Lady, Mrs Remi Tinubu, has vehemently denied recent social media reports suggesting that she ordered the closure of the Aso Villa Chapel.

The First Lady’s media aide, Busola Kukoyi, in a statement on Monday night categorically refuted the claims, labeling them as fabrications and entirely false representations.

According to the statement, the First Lady never issued any directive for the closure of the Aso Villa Chapel or the transfer of its keys to her possession.

On the contrary, she said weekly fellowships are currently taking place at the chapel.

She further clarified that the office of the President was yet to appoint a new Chaplain for the chapel following the departure of the previous Chaplain.

She emphasized that the President holds the exclusive authority to make such an appointment.