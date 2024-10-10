The First Lady, Senator Remi Tinubu has called for greater emphasis on mental health in the workplace and urged both employers and employees to take the issue seriously.

In a statement to mark World Mental Health Day, the First Lady highlighted the need for early intervention and support systems to address mental health challenges, particularly those linked to work-related stress.

“This year’s theme, ‘It’s Time to Prioritise Mental Health in the Workplace,’ is timely,” Tinubu remarked, noting that many workers are dissatisfied for various reasons, which could negatively impact their mental well-being.

Senator Tinubu stressed the importance of open communication, saying, “Bottling up emotions is often the beginning of mental health challenges. If people felt free from the fear of stigmatisation, they would speak more openly about their struggles, leading to early diagnosis and better recovery outcomes.”

She also emphasised that with love and support, mental health issues can be significantly reduced both in and out of the workplace.

Tinubu encouraged everyone to take responsibility in fostering a supportive environment while also urging individuals to seek medical help and counseling at the earliest signs of mental health concerns.

“As a society, we must all commit to improving mental health awareness,” urging parties, “Be your brother’s keeper, for a safer, healthier workplace and community.”