First Lady Oluremi Tinubu has introduced the #OneNigeria/UnityFabric, a new symbol of national unity designed by 25-year-old Miss Mofinyinfoluwa Bamidele.

The design competition winner walked away with a cash prize of N25 million.

The competition, organised by the first lady’s Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI), saw over 111 entries, with the winning design selected by a panel of judges, including fashion icon Princess Zainab Abba Folawiyo and international textile designer Banke Kuku.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja, Mrs Tinubu said, “Today, my heart is filled with joy as we witness the unveiling of the #OneNigeriaUnity Fabric. Congratulations to Miss Bamidele Mufiyinfoluwa, who did a fantastic job.”

She explained that the idea for a national fabric came to her during a visit to Zimbabwe in December 2023, where she saw a similar initiative during the #WeAreEqual unifying campaign by the Organisation of African First Ladies for Development (OAFLAD).

“I believe this concept is a unifying one, where we can infuse our cultural diversity and break down tribal barriers to identify as a people of one nation,” Mrs Tinubu noted, adding that the competition aimed to reflect the country’s unity.

The first lady also announced that the #OneNigeria/UnityFabric would be mass-produced by Sunflag Nigeria Limited and BBY Multitrade Limited in Kano, with the fabric worn nationwide on October 1, 2024, for Independence Day celebrations.

She added that the project aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda to foster creativity and support local enterprises.

She said, “I would like to extend my gratitude to all those who sent in their entries. We received entries from Nigerians across the country in the diaspora, five of them are present today, which you all just met, apart from the winner.

“We also have a brochure of the compilation of all the entries. Every design submitted is a demonstration of the depth of talent we have in Nigeria. I applaud each one of you for your contribution. However, we can only have one winner, but I urge you not to relent in expressing your creativity and imagination, nurturing your dreams and passion.

“The winning design was further worked upon by our renowned textile designer, Miss Banke Kuku, and on our part from the Renewed Hope Initiative team, we added the Nigerian coat of arms to make it truly a national fabric.

“As we showcase this design, we aim to encourage local mass production of the unity fabric by two local manufacturers, namely Sunflag Nigeria Limited, Lagos, and BBY Multitrade Limited Kano, making it accessible to all Nigerians.

“By mass-producing this fabric, we aim to stimulate local industries, create jobs and boost our economy. We envision this fabric will be used in national celebration events and daily lives, symbolising unity, love and pride in our nation.

“This project aligns with our broader objectives of fostering creativity, supporting local enterprises and celebrating a national identity in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of his excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“The fabric will be officially worn for our Independence Day celebration on the 1st of October, 2024, across the nation.

“I pray that this fabric will bring joy, peace, love, prosperity and unity to our nation as we move forward. God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria”.

Also speaking at the event, the national vice chairman of the RHI and wife of the vice president, Hajia Nana Shettima, said the fabric initiative aims to promote unity and creativity in Nigeria.

She expressed pride in realising the vision of the competition, which encourages Nigerians to think nationally before considering tribal or ethnic loyalties.

She said the initiative includes the production and distribution of 200,000 pieces of a national unity fabric, with significant allocations to Lagos, Kano, and Abuja and additional pieces to other stakeholders.

The event was witnessed by dignitaries from across the country, including wives of governors, wives of the leaders of the National Assembly and wives of security chiefs.

Others who were at the event were former speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Dimeji Bankole; former first ladies, including Mrs. Ajoke Muritala Muhammad; Justice Fati Lami Abubakar; and Dame Patience Jonathan.