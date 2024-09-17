Bauchi State governor Bala Mohammed has vowed to holistically address the long-term causes of perennial flooding ravaging Cheledi, a community in Kirfi local government area of the state.

LEADERSHIP, in a detailed report, chronicled the devastation that flooding caused in Cheledi as well as the struggle of the victims, who lost their sources of livelihood, shelter and social connections.

In July this year, flooding destroyed about 210 houses in Cheledi, with families seeking shelter at public schools in a few unaffected houses in the community. Several hectares of farmlands were submerged, posing serious threats to food security in the area.

Similarly, data obtained from the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) in Bauchi shows that in 2023, flooding destroyed about 400 houses and 300 farms in Cheledi.

Speaking in Bara while flagging off the construction of a road, Governor Mohammed said he is partnering with the federal government to address the recurrent menace of floods in Cheledi town of Kirfi local government area of the state.

“Cheledi is one of the areas that face annual recurring floods that leave behind a trail of destruction.

“Sand is deposited on farms and roads, making them difficult to use. The flooding has also caused severe gully erosion on farms despite Cheledi being an agrarian community known for farming for generations but becoming a shadow of itself,” he said.

He said the project will be carried out through the Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes (ACReSAL) project.

“It is a World Bank assisted Project and they are working to address the problem once and for all, they are doing the engineering design,” he assured.