Afia TV, the first south-east general television channel on cable debuted on channels 254 and 94 of DSTV and GOTV last Friday.

The channel’s launch marks a significant milestone in the south-east region’s media landscape, and is expected to be a significant player in the regional television industry with its unique blend of programming that celebrates the essence of southeastern Nigeria.

Catering to an array of audience – the 24-hour channel broadcasts lifestyle, entertainment, documentaries, movies and local news targeted at promoting the culture, business and leisure activities of the region, in Igbo, Pidgin and English languages.

To oversee the channel’s programming are a group of professionals, who will ensure that the programs are educational, engaging and fun.

“We are proud to be associated with Afia TV, southeast’s first regional television. At Multichoice, we believe in empowering local content producers and promoting the development of the creative industry in Nigeria. the launch Afia TV is a significant step in achieving that goal, and we look forward to seeing the channel grow and thrive,” said Multichoice Nigeria’s Executive, Head of Content and West Africa Channels, Dr Busola Tejumola.

Transmitting in high definition, Afia TV joins a list of the free-to-air channels available to subscribers on DSTV and GOTV and will showcase the region’s diverse cultures, traditions and values.