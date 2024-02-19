First Bank of Nigeria (FBN) Limited has rewarded 930 customers with the sum of N100,000 each in the third edition of its ongoing four-month ‘Win Big Promo.’

The promo, which started in October last year and is expected to end this week, is targeting rewarding customers with N170 million.

Speaking at the promo, the head, Personal Banking, Ikemefula Nwachukwu, said: “310 winners had emerged in two previous draws, which brought the total to 930 in the third draw. He explained that the Win Big Promo was aimed at encouraging saving culture, use of the bank’s digital banking platforms and empowerment of customers through the loyalty reward.

“This is the third and second to the last edition. FirstBank Win Big Promo is our way of rewarding and recognising our loyal customers. Customers who have decided to remain with us for a long, long time. So, we conceptualised this and we thought that it is important, especially, if you look at what Nigeria is today, a lot of us are suffering, right? So, these customers will make do with rewards and recognitions.

“And today, we rewarded 310 people, N100,000 each, that is a lot. So, imagine people sitting in their homes and then getting alerts of N100,000. This excludes about 40,000 people who we are giving airtime for reactivating their accounts,” he said.

Nwachukwu further said the promo was to serve as incentives to encourage customers to carry out transactions while the bank recognises their continuous patronage and then reward them for their loyalty.

To qualify for the N100,000 monthly draw, customers will have to maintain a minimum deposit balance of N5,000 monthly and make a minimum of five transactions on any of the Bank’s digital channels. The channels include: FirstMobile, LIT App, USSD, First Online as well as Debit Card transactions.

It was noted that representatives of the National Lottery Regulatory Commission, Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission and Lagos State Lotteries and Gaming Authority witnessed the draw.

Oyinkan Kumamoto, who represented the Lagos State Lotteries and Gaming Authority, commended the transparency of the process and commended the bank for the promo, saying ‘basically, you have done well.’