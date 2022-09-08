First Bank of Nigeria Limited will be hosting the Financial Markets Dealers Association’s (FMDA) quarterly meeting themed “Nigeria Macroeconomic Developments and Outlook: IMF View” on Friday September 16, 2022 in Lagos.

The International Monetary Fund Resident Representative for Nigeria, Ari Aisen is expected to deliver the keynote address at tbe meeting.

In a statement issued by the acting executive secretary, Mrs. Mary Gbegbaje, “The FMDA quarterly meeting serves as a platform for in-depth knowledge sharing, dissemination of information and fostering of business relationships of members in treasury market practice which consists of Treasurers, Analysts and other market players from insurance, pension funds, government and regulatory bodies in Nigeria. Participants at the event include delegates from all banks and invited guest and customers.”

Executive Director, Treasury, Financial Institutions & International Banking, First Bank of Nigeria Limited, Ini Ebong, stated that “at FirstBank, we are delighted to host the 2022 quarterly meeting of the Financial Markets Dealers Association of Nigeria (FMDA), a platform we consider pivotal to the continued growth of the financial market in the country.

“We are excited with the successes so far achieved by our noble Association – FMDA – as with the right regulatory and risk management framework, we have been able to impact and promote fairness in the activities of members, whilst providing the enabling environment to promote business performance and positively impact the national economy’’.

With the knowledge and insights shared in the course of the quarterly meeting, we would further deepen our resolve towards the unrelenting role we play in the economy”, he concluded.

FMDA is the principal interface with the monetary authorities through policy advocacy and engagement aimed at promoting sound markets and ethical conducts comparable to international standards that facilitate liquidity, transparency and price discovery and engendering market deepening.