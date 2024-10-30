FirstBank has joined the Partnership for Carbon Accounting Financials (PCAF) to promote sustainable finance, combat climate change and advance sustainable socioeconomic development for the just transition.

The bank said in a statement that this was as part of its commitment to sustainable finance and taking active steps towards reducing its carbon footprint.

PCAF is a collaboration between financial institutions worldwide to enable harmonised assessments and disclosures of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from loans and investments. With more than 530 financial institutions from six continents, the group is rapidly expanding in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Regional lead For PCAF Africa Dylan Hauser, said “We congratulate FirstBank on becoming a signatory of PCAF. We are absolutely delighted to have FirstBank on board sharing our commitment to driving positive change and reducing carbon footprints in the region through transparent and accountable practices.”

According to chief risk officer, FirstBank, Patrick Akhidenor,“Joining PCAF is a significant milestone in our sustainability journey. It is not only a demonstration of our commitment to combating climate change but also a step towards ensuring that we, as a financial institution, are accountable for the carbon emissions our activities finance. We are excited to collaborate with other global institutions in driving meaningful climate action”.

In a statement, the bank said, “By joining forces with PCAF, FirstBank is poised to champion transparency and accountability in impact of the financial sector’s activities on climate change. Joining PCAF aligns with FirstBank’s broader climate agenda, reinforcing its efforts to contribute meaningfully to global climate goals. By adopting PCAF globally recognised standards, FirstBank aims to enhance transparency in carbon accounting and reporting, integrate climate risk into its lending and investment decision-making, and support Nigeria’s transition to a low-carbon economy.”