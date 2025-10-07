FirstBank of Nigeria Limited has celebrated its top-performing distributors in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector, as it reaffirmed its long-standing commitment to empowering businesses and deepening partnerships through its Key Distributor Finance Scheme.

The recognition came during the bank’s 2025 Key Distributor Forum for the South-West region, held in Lagos. Stakeholders, partners, and key players across sectors converged to celebrate excellence and shared growth.

Speaking at the event, managing director and chief executive of FirstBank,Segun Alebiosu, described the forum as a strategic platform to appreciate the bank’s valued customers while reinforcing the institution’s relationship-driven philosophy.

“This event is part of our customer experience and relationship management initiative,” Alebiosu said.

“Our distributors are not just clients—partners, friends, and an integral part of our financial ecosystem. They support us, and we, in turn, support them. Because of their wonderful job, we are here to honour them.”

Noting that the bank’s collaboration with distributors extends beyond business transactions, he said, “You are much more than distributors. We are partners because we belong to the same ecosystem and share common principles. We support your principles to grow, and we also support you to grow with them.”

In his opening remarks, group head, Transaction Banking Division, Mobolade Ojeahere, lauded the resilience and contribution of the distributors to the bank’s success story, noting that, “at FirstBank, we believe firmly in the power of partnerships. Your feedback helps us improve, and we can continue to grow to greater heights. We will keep innovating and enhancing our services to help you achieve your business objectives.”

According to Ojeahere, the Key Distributorship Finance Scheme is designed to address the working capital needs of distributors of FirstBank-approved FMCG principals, enhancing their ability to meet market demand and sustain growth.

In the non-borrowing distributors category of the awards, Bolarinwa Adetoun won the Platinum Award, and Opeyemi Baking Industry Limited took the Diamond Award. At the same time, Rukbom Oluwakemi Nig Company, Nicebom Investment Limited, and Felicia Modupeoluwa Trading Company Ltd received Gold, Silver, and Bronze Awards respectively.

The FMCG distributors category saw Laurel Electrical Company, Demiller Farms, Abikka Trading Company Limited, Mut-Keem Concept, and Rollmak Global Concepts emerge as top winners. Honourees included Transgeneration Enterprises, Ibukunoluwa Trading Stores, Okeoma Happiness, Whumyte Global Ventures, and Temitope Oil Nigeria Limited in the cement distributors category.

For award-loyal distributors, Vicmond Ade Enterprises, Tito Trading Stores, Glad Global Concept Limited, Oyinbashy B Nigeria Limited, and Mosebolatan Segun Onasanya Nigeria Limited were recognised for their consistent partnership and loyalty.

In the telecommunications category, Demmy Global Resource Limited clinched the Gold Award, Stratford Communications Limited took Silver, while Awake Interlinks Nigeria Limited received the Bronze Award.