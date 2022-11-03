The Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Organisation has disclosed that no fewer than five governors of All Progressives Congress (APC) extraction are in talks with PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar ahead of the 2023 election.

A spokesman of the campaign and former national publicity secretary of PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, told LEADERSHIP yesterday that the APC governors who are friends with Atiku have been in talks on how to support the PDP presidential candidate because they believe he has a more believable manifesto and better experience to manage Nigeria.

He added that just as the APC candidate, Bola Tinubu believes he can attempt to leverage on the situation within the PDP where five governors have distanced themselves from party’s presidential campaign activities unless the PDP national chairman, Dr Iyorchia Ayu resigns and is replaced by a southerner.

Recall that five PDP governors, namely Nyesom Wike (Rivers); Samuel Ortom (Benue); Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia); Hon Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu); and Seyi Makinde (Oyo) had repeatedly declared they won’t support Atiku’s campaign.

So far, some of the governors seems to be tilting towards the APC. Wike recently endorsed the APC governorship candidate in Lagos State, Governor Babajide Sanwo-olu and donated money to women APC group in the state.

Makinde through his deputy declared support for Tinubu’s presidential ambition when the APC presidential candidate met with Afenifere leaders in Pa Reuben Fasoranti’s residence in Akure, Ondo State.

However, Ologbondiyan who told LEADERSHIP that talks with the Wike group is still ongoing, revealed that APC governors are in talks with Atiku ahead of the 2023 polls.

He said, “As we speak there are no less than five governors of the APC, who are friends with our candidate, who have been talking to our candidate with regards to the 2023 presidential election.

“They (APC governors) are convinced about Atiku’s relevant experience, not just any kind of experience as being bandied about by other candidates. They are also convinced about Atiku’s manifesto. They have looked at his manifesto and they are convinced about it’s believability and the capacity of Atiku to realise them.”

When asked to reveal the identities of the governors, Ologbondiyan said that at the appropriate time, they will be revealed.

“At the right time Nigerians will know them. We don’t want to mention their names now. But I assure you at the appropriate time, Nigerians will see them.”