Five Children, 12 Others Killed In Sudan Air Strikes

Seventeen people, including five children, were killed yesterday in an air strike in Sudan’s capital, Khartoum, officials said.

Twenty-five homes were destroyed in Saturday’s strike in the densely populated Yarmouk district.

It came a day after a top army general threatened to step up attacks against the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.

Fighting between the Sudanese army and the RSF broke out mid-April as a result of a vicious power struggle within the country’s military leadership.

In early June, the RSF claimed full control of Yarmouk, an area of the capital which houses an arms manufacturing facility.

Precise figures on the number of people killed in the fighting are difficult to establish, but it is believed to be well over 1,000, including many civilians caught in the crossfire.