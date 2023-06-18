Sunday, June 18, 2023
Read in Hausa
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Five Children, 12 Others Killed In Sudan Air Strikes

by Leadership News
17 seconds ago
in News
Sudan Air Strikes
Share on WhatsAppShare on FacebookShare on TwitterTelegram

Seventeen people, including five children, were killed yesterday in an air strike in Sudan’s capital, Khartoum, officials said.

Twenty-five homes were destroyed in Saturday’s strike in the densely populated Yarmouk district.

It came a day after a top army general threatened to step up attacks against the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.

Fighting between the Sudanese army and the RSF broke out mid-April as a result of a vicious power struggle within the country’s military leadership.

In early June, the RSF claimed full control of Yarmouk, an area of the capital which houses an arms manufacturing facility.

Precise figures on the number of people killed in the fighting are difficult to establish, but it is believed to be well over 1,000, including many civilians caught in the crossfire.

RELATED