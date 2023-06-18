Implementing Laws In States To Address Child Abuse

The Child Protection Law was enacted by the Kano State Government during the previous administration under former Governor Umar Abdullahi Ganduje.

With this development, the total number of states that have adopted this law has reached 35, with the exception of Bauchi.

The Chief of UNICEF Field Office in Kano, Rahama R.M. Farah, highlighted that the Kano State Child Protection Law is a significant achievement benefiting the children and people of Kano. It is worth noting that the United Nations General Assembly adopted the Act in 1989, and it was subsequently signed into law in Nigeria as the Children’s Rights Act of 2003.

The essence of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, considered the most widely ratified human rights treaty in history, grants every child the rights to survival, development, protection, and participation. The convention also emphasises viewing children as individuals and members of families and communities.

Regrettably, the situation for the average Nigerian child regarding their rights remains pitiable.

What Is The Value Of Your Child’s Life