Five people reportedly died in an accident on the Benin-Ore-Lagos Expressway yesterday.

Our correspondent gathered that the lone accident occurred at about 04:30 pm, around the Akinfosile area along the Ore/Lagos expressway.

It was further gathered that the Toyota Hiace Bus with Reg No FKG 405 FX from Akure en route to Lagos, somersaulted and swerved into the bush.

State police spokesperson, Funmi Odunlami-Omisanya, said some persons were also injured in the accident.

Odunlami-Omisanya said, “Today at about 04:30 pm, around the Akinfosile area along Ore/Lagos expressway, the Police received a report that a Toyota Hiace Bus with Reg No FKG 405 FX from Akure en route Lagos while on the way somersaulted and entered into the bush.

“The police have moved injured victims to the nearest hospital (Grace of God Hospital) while the dead have been moved to the mortuary of the same hospital.”

“Meanwhile, members of the public are advised to reach out to their relatives who left for Lagos from Akure this morning to ascertain their status and those in doubt about the whereabouts of their families should reach out to the police at Igbotako Division through this phone no 07033285708 for more information.”