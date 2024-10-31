At least 95 people have been reported dead in the flash floods that swept away southern Spain as rescue workers battle to find those missing in the disaster.

92 of those who died were in Valencia alone, while two others were recorded in Castilla-La Mancha, and the other was in Malaga.

At the time of filing this report, one of those dead includes a British man, 71, who died hours after he was rescued from flooding in Malaga, according to Andalusia’s president.

Spanish Monarch King Felipe VI had lamented the “enormous destruction” to infrastructure and stressed that some communities were more challenging to reach in the rescue mission.

The floodwaters have reportedly caused chaos in some areas, dragging cars through streets and leaving some people clinging to trees.

However, authorities in Valencia have advised the people to be vigilant but shun false information.

The Spanish Securities and Emergencies Department has also issued warnings across the country.

Castellón, Valencia, and Alicante residents are under yellow and red rain warnings. Valencia is under a red alert throughout much of the state.

Over 150 people from different public administrations are working together in the search and rescue operation.