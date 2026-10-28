A 24-year-old American Airlines flight attendant, Destiny Blake, has been arrested for allegedly defrauding an older woman of about $25,000 and using the money to fund international trips, Apple products and food deliveries.

As reported by the Daily Mail on Wednesday, Blake, who is from Brooklyn, New York, was arrested by United States Customs and Border Protection officers at Miami International Airport following a warrant issued by authorities in Flagler County, Florida, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators alleged that Blake orchestrated a sweepstakes scam targeting an older woman in Palm Coast, Florida, over several months.

According to police, the alleged scheme began in November 2025 when Blake contacted the woman, posing as a representative of Publishers Clearing House, a company known for its sweepstakes and prize promotions.

She allegedly told the victim that she had won a contest but needed to send a $500 gift card to an address in Brooklyn to begin claiming her prize.

Around the same period, the victim reportedly lost access to her email account after its password was changed. Investigators said a look-alike email account was subsequently created without her knowledge.

Between November 15 and November 19, 2025, the victim withdrew approximately $14,000 from her bank accounts, while Blake allegedly received $14,220 during the period.

Investigators said Blake used her American Airlines travel benefits to fly from New York to Daytona Beach, Florida, on November 18, 2025.

The following morning, she allegedly took an Uber to the victim’s home, where detectives believe she obtained information linked to the elderly woman’s credit card.

She reportedly left the residence about 15 minutes later and returned to the airport.

Authorities alleged that Blake subsequently made purchases with the victim’s credit card at airports in Daytona Beach and Charlotte, North Carolina, while travelling back home.

Detectives later discovered that Blake had allegedly added herself as an authorised user on the victim’s account and obtained a separate Apple Card.

The victim’s family also reportedly found a note inside her home instructing her to contact the credit card company and claim that Blake was her granddaughter and had permission to use the card.

Between November 16 and December 11, 2025, Blake allegedly spent $10,590.30 on the victim’s credit card across 88 transactions.

The purchases reportedly included $1,523.16 worth of Apple products, a $1,740.91 order on eBay and approximately $1,300 spent across T-Mobile, UGG, a Brooklyn hair salon and several Uber Eats orders.

Investigators also identified a transaction made in Jamaican dollars in Kingston, Jamaica, two days after Blake had travelled to the country while working for American Airlines.

Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said the suspect allegedly exploited her travel privileges to facilitate the scam and finance a lavish lifestyle with the victim’s money.

“Most flight attendants use their benefits to see the world; Blake used hers to further a scam against a senior resident, live a lavish lifestyle using stolen bank cards, and thinking she could get away with it,” Staly said.

He added that detectives worked with US Customs and Border Protection to arrest Blake, who is expected to be returned to Flagler County to face the allegations.

The case remains an allegation, and Blake is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.