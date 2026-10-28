A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara State, Alhaji Sharu Anka, has resigned from the party and defected to the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Anka announced his resignation in a letter dated Tuesday, saying he was compelled to leave the party following unresolved crises bedevilling the APC in the state.

He cited injustice, a lack of equal opportunity, and an absence of unity within the party’s LEADERSHIP as reasons for his decision.

“Let me formally announce that I was forced to leave the APC by the high rate of injustice, denials of equal opportunity and indisputable lack of unity and understanding, especially in the system of running the affairs of the party.

“There is total neglect and failure to recognise contributions given by the party members, and some cliques in the APC have turned the party into an unbearable style of family and friends’ affairs,” Anka said.

The former chairman said his entire political structure across the state has moved with him to the ADC.

Anka is a grassroots politician who served two terms as chairman of Anka Local Government Area and four times as commissioner for various ministries under successive administrations in the state.