The special adviser to Kebbi State governor on Infrastructure, Abubakar Gari Malam, has said the resumption of commercial flights to the state capital would in no small measure improve the economic activities of the people.

The Adviser was speaking to journalists yesterday at Sir Ahmadu Bello International Airport, Birnin Kebbi shortly after the flight carrying 69 passengers touched down, the first after such activities were suspended several years ago.

Abubakar Malam said Kebbi State is blessed with agricultural resources as well as tourist attraction spots besides the rich cultural festivals of which with the resumption of flights interested tourists and investors would easily fly in and out for their businesses thereby boosting economic activities of locals.

He said the resumption of the flights was also beneficial to the people of the state in terms of security and expenses because passengers initially coming from Lagos and Abuja would have to land in Sokoto and drive to Kebbi.

The Adviser noted that the flights which would be operated on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays was the initiative of Governor Nasir Idris with Ng Eagles in his passion to provide dividends of democracy to the people of the state.

Abubakar Malam further said “Let me express my delight about the resumption of the flights to the state and I am sure passengers would patronise the airline for its professional operations”

The obligations of the people of the state,he stressed, was to give maximum support to the Governor Idris led administration in its drive to provide infrastructural developments statewide as well as promote their welfare.” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

He however called on people, particularly passengers in the state to conduct themselves maturely with the airport and airline officials while patterning the flights in order to have successful operations at the airport.