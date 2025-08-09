Adamawa State Government has commenced distribution of relief materials to 4,000 households affected by the recent flood in the state.

The materials donated by the Adamawa State Government, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, North East Development Commission (NEDC) and National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), were distributed to beneficiaries at the Digital Centre, Ahmadu Ribadu, Lamido Zubairu and Aliyu Mustapha College in Yola-South local government area.

Deputy Governor of Adamawa State, Professor Kaletapha Farauta, who flagged off the distribution on Saturday, cautioned beneficiaries against selling the assorted materials.

Farauta said that government would deploy monitoring team to ensure that no item is sold or seen in any shop across the state.

“The items are meant for families use to cushion the effects of the devastating effects. Government would not find it easy with any person selling the relief items,” the deputy governor emphasised.

She further charged the beneficiaries to take advantage of the rainy season to plant crops to support their livelihood.

The deputy governor further reiterated government’s commitments to improving on the welfare of the people of Adamawa State.

Earlier, the government had through the State Emergency Management Agency (ADSEMA) stepped up its response to flood victims by door-to-door distribution of relief items’ collection tickets in the affected flood areas of Shagari, Yolde Pate, Modire, and surrounding communities.

The tickets were to enable verified victims to access food items, bedding, clothing, and other essentials provided by the government as part of its ongoing humanitarian support for the flood victims.

An estimated 29 residents lost their lives as a result of the recent flood incident.

Items distributed to beneficiaries include rice, maize, spaghetti, seasoning cubes, tomato paste, vegetables oil and iodized salt

Other non-food items shared include plastic cups, spoons, children wears, nylon mats, blankets, mattresses, among others.