Operatives of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command have neutralised one suspect and arrested six others in a sustained operation against ‘one chance’ armed robbery syndicates in the Nigeria’s capital.

During the operation, the police also rescued a victim, while recovering the syndicate’s operational vehicle.

FCT police spokesperson, SP Josephine Adeh explained that officers on routine patrol saw a victim identified as Angel Patrick while being pushed out of a moving vehicle on Wednesday, August 6, at approximately 8:30 a.m. along the Kubwa Expressway.

Adeh said the police team chased the suspects to the Aso area of Mararaba in Nasarawa State.

“In a swift response, one team stopped to rescue the victim, immediately conveying her to Zankwochi Hospital, Mabushi, for urgent medical attention, while the second team, comprising undercover officers, pursued the fleeing suspects to the Aso area of Mararaba, Nasarawa State.

“Following a hot chase and a fierce gun duel, the suspects were forcefully halted,” the PPRO narrated.

She added that five of the suspects identified as Jude Simon of Mararaba, Emmanuel Akor, Daniel Benson, Uche Thomas, and Tope Ola, all males from Mpape who had been on the command’s wanted list were arrested at the scene.

“Their operational vehicle, a dark grey Toyota Corolla, was recovered. One suspect was neutralised during the exchange of fire and later confirmed dead at Asokoro General Hospital,” the police spokesperson added.

Police further said investigations revealed that one of the suspects, John Simon, had been arrested in December 2024, charged, and remanded in Kuje Correctional Centre for the same offence.

She named exhibits recovered from the suspects to include one vehicle, six ATM cards suspected to belong to previous victims, one jackknife, cash sum of N115,000 and other personal items suspected to belong to previous victims.

“The suspects, who freely confessed to being “one chance” operators, admitted they had been involved in the crime for several years now,” Adeh said in the statement.

FCT Commissioner of Police, CP Ajao Adewale, while applauding the bravery and professionalism of the officers, reaffirmed the Command’s firm commitment to flushing out criminal elements from the nation’s capital.

He also urged residents to remain vigilant when boarding vehicles and to patronise only approved motor parks.