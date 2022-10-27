Following the recent rampaging flooding across the country, the Centre for Africa Liberation and Socio-economic Rights (CALSER) has said the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has lived up to expectations.

The centre, which made this known at a world press conference in Abuja today, said its Human Rights and Disaster Management team carried out an extensive analysis of responses and interventions to the natural disaster in the country.

In its assessment report, the Executive Director of CALSER, Dr Cecilia Ikechukwu, said NEMA has risen to the occasion with critical relief for Nigerians in distress.

The centre said the interventionist agency donated over 400 trailer loads of relief materials to the 36 states and Federal Capital Territory to cushion the effect of the flooding.

“The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) swung into action to alleviate the suffering of victims of the flood. They distributed relief materials worth millions of naira to support persons affected across the different states. The items included the president’s special intervention involving the release of assorted grains from silos,” she said.

“NEMA distributed relief materials, an equivalent of 400 trailer loads of grains to all states of the Federation and the FCT. This is a statement of fact and has been verified by our independent assessors.

“In Ondo state for example 2,100 bags of 50kg maize; 1,774 bags of 50kg sorghum; 3,948 bags of 25kg garri; 1,000 bags of 10kg rice; 1,000 bags of 10kg beans; 1,000 bags of 10kg maize; 75 bags of 20kg salt; 75 kegs of vegetable oil (20ltrs); 150 cartons of seasoning cubes and 75 cartons of tin tomato.

“The non-food items comprised 7,350 pieces of nylon mats; 1,000 pieces of treated mosquito nets; 600 cartons of bath soap; 2,500 pieces of guinea brocade (5 yards); 1,000 pieces of children’s clothing; 1,000 pieces of women’s wear and 1,000 pieces of men’s wear.

“This gesture was also extended to other affected states, especially in Kogi, Anambra, Benue, Delta Bayelsa, and the Rivers States. Internally Displaced Camps were put in place to settle victims who have become homeless. Items were also delivered to the various state governments to assist the most vulnerable groups.”