There was wide jubilation in Delta State at the weekend as the Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC) doled out cash to victims of the recent flood disaster as the agency closed its Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps sponsored by it.

Over 6,000 persons at the four IDP camps at Oleh, Ashaka, Evwreni and Okwagbe received cash gifts ranging from N40,000 for individuals and N100,000 for households as the camps came to final close between Friday and yesterday.

The commission’s managing director, Bashorun Askia Ogieh, said the gesture was in keeping with the mandate of DESOPADEC to ensure the well-being of the people of its core area and also in fulfillment of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s promise to the people that the state will support them in settling back to their homes and businesses after the flood.

“The pride of any government is in the wellbeing and happiness of its people and we are pleased to see this in people as they begin to return home after the unfortunate flood disaster that impacted seriously on them and their businesses.

“We are extremely proud of our response before, during and after the flood and it is assuring that the people can now go home happy and resume their normal life. While we must commend them for their discipline, love, friendship and cooperation in the camps, we are especially grateful to our Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for not only approving and supporting the initiative but also for taking time off to visit the camps, encourage, play and pray with the IDPs,” Ogieh said.

There were 1,290 and 1,762 and about 1,300 IDPs at the Oleh, Ashaka and Evwreni camps respectively, while Okwagbe camp received an initial 1,612 and additional over 1,000 persons when the flood increased.