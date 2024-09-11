The Bauchi State Government has confirmed that about 24 persons lost their lives and about 122,330 others were displaced by flooding, majorly in incidents recorded during this rainy season in the northern part of the state.

Similarly, about 163 residents were injured.

After the State Executive Council meeting, Hajara Wanka, Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, attributed the disaster to persistent heavy rainfall over recent months.

She explained that the flooding severely affected several local government areas, including Shira, Giade, Dambam, and Itas Gadau.

Wanka claimed that the flood washed away 60 culverts and cut off 12 significant roads, crippling social and economic activities in affected areas.

She added that the disaster claimed 11,183 livestock and destroyed 2,000 homes, while 52,035 other houses were damaged to varying degrees. Additionally, 178 electric poles were brought down, further worsening the situation.

She further disclosed that many displaced residents are sheltering in host communities across the state as the government continues its efforts to assess the situation and provide lasting solutions to prevent future disasters.

Wanka reiterated the Bauchi State Government’s commitment to working closely with the Federal Government and relevant agencies, including the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), to ease the suffering of those impacted by the floods.

Governor Bala Mohammed has since visited the affected communities, where he provided relief materials, both physical and financial, to the victims. In response to the widespread damage, the governor has also established a committee to assess the extent of the destruction and develop long-term solutions.

Also, the Federal Government sent about four ministers to the state to support the emergency relief efforts.