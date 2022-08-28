The Adamawa State Emergency Management Agency (ADSEMA) yesterday said flood after torrential rain killed four persons while three others sustained serious injuries in nine communities of Madagali local government area of the state.

ADSEMA’s executive secretary, Dr. Suleiman Aminu Muhammad,

said 8,400 people were affected and 5,352 were taking refuge at Lumadu Shuwa Primary School while some were staying with relatives within and outside the affected communities.

Muhammad told LEADERSHIP in an exclusive interview yesterday in Yola that the flood submerged many houses and some collapsed, adding that four temporary camps had been erected to provide relief for the displaced people.

He said property worth billions of naira were destroyed to the flood.

The agency has begun distribution of relief items to victims in the affected communities of Shuwa, Gulak, Sabon Gari, Hyumbula, Vapura, Palam, Mayo-Wandu, Wuro-Ngayandi and Kirchinga.

He identified challenges in the transportation of the relief materials at Wuro-Ngayandi where the agency’s officials and Madagali local government staff faced difficulties in crossing over a washed away bridge before reaching out to the victims.

The agency, advised affected people to relocate to identified safer places and uplands in good time to avert future occurrences.