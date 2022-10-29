Occupants of an Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp opened by billionaire prophet, Jeremiah Fufeyin, founder of Christ Mercy Land in Warri, Delta State, may have found succour after flood displaced them from their homes.

This is even as the Prophet offered the IDPs N5million in addition to three-square meal, clothings and medical treatment.

Speaking while visiting the IDPs, Fufeyin said the church would do everything possible to assuage their plight as the flood victims were subjected to medical examination and treatment after their exposure to flood water, which has been linked to cholera.

In a viral video posted by the church, which is making the round on the internet, the victims were seen jubilating while praising the billionaire Prophet, a.k.a Papa J, for coming to their aid.

The over 5,000 flood victims including children and nursing mothers were, according to the church, accounted for through an initial registration.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fufeyin said the IDPs were victims from five States of Kogi, Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers and Anambra.

He noted that he had promised God that he would put humanity first if he ever gets blessed, adding that providing for the IDPs was part of getting to his words.

He said: “Coming to their rescue is not by my power, it is the power of God.”

Fufeyin said the initiative was being sponsored through the Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin Foundation.

Recall that Prophet Fufeyin had about two weeks ago personally joined rescue mission in the flood waters.

Fufeyin and his team seen in a video with a white ticket with an inscription, “Rescue flood victims,” visited some of the affected flood states in the country, including Anambara, Delta, Kogi, Bayelsa and others.

Visiting Ayakoromo community in Burutu Council Area of Delta State, Fufeyin had assembled the community with the agreement of the leaders in a town hall providing financial support and evacuating the most affected people into the church facilities, stressing that they would be cared for and provided temporary shelter until the flood abates in the region.