Disturbed by the devastation caused by recent floods that ravaged the country, especially in the Niger Delta region, a concerned group, Ijaw Women of America (IWA), has raised the alarm over the worsening living conditions of endangered flood victims in the region, calling on the federal government, international community, NGOs and good hearted Nigerians to rescue victims of the disaster.

The national president, Ijaw Women in America, Mrs Eunice Apreala, who made the desperate call in a statement on Thursday, claimed that the ravaging flood has killed over 600 people with millions displaced from their submerged homes.

Apreala, who expressed worry about the precarious living conditions of the flood-endangered people of the region, lamented that the current flood disaster has displaced over three million people, mostly women and children with their homes and crops submerged.

The IWA president said, “Over 600 people are dead, and millions of people have been displaced due to the recent flood disaster.

“We, the Ijaw Women of America Incorporated (IWA), has decided to bring to the world’s attention, the recent flood disaster across Nigeria , that has left many lives and properties in a devastated state, particularly, the Ijaw people in the Niger Delta region.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Over 3 million people, mostly women and children, have been displaced! All their homes and crops have been submerged in water. Yet no state of the Federal Government has declared a state of emergency on this troubling development.

“It is noteworthy that this neglected area produces the lion’s share of all the oil used to keep the Nigerian economy afloat.

“Our people have been left hungry and hopeless, wading through dangerous waters and wandering the streets since these unforeseen circumstances occurred over two weeks.”

She stated further that aside from those that have drowned, the helpless victims were forced to battle for space with dangerous reptiles like crocodiles and poisonous snakes.

“Furthermore, poisonous snakes and other dangerous reptiles swim in the Ijaw communities’ shoreland. People are being bitten and killed by these dangerous animals daily.

“All the access roads leading to these communities and their farmlands are currently nonexistent as they have been swept away by the flood.

“Our people are crying for help! Our people are dying! How long will the world continue to watch and see our people lose their precious lives? How long will our government fold its hands and allow innocent children to die needlessly by their inaction?

“I plead with to all persons both local and foreign to come up with aids in support of our people. We are crying for help; we don’t want to lose one more life, every life is important and their destiny needs to be fulfilled,” she added.